An investigation involving a stolen vehicle resulted in 10 suspects being arrested in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
On Sept. 22, investigators from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 6300 block of N. Lilac Avenue when they observed several subjects driving in a stolen vehicle.
Investigators contacted the Rialto P.D. to request assistance, and when they arrived, officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The female driver was identified as Ariona Bahamon-Hernandez, a 24-year-old resident of San Bernardino. A male passenger, who was allegedly found to be involved in the auto theft, was identified as Jario Perez, a 29-year-old resident of Riverside.
Upon further investigation, it was discovered the residence the vehicle had been observed leaving was related to additional criminal activity, police said. A search warrant was authored for the residence and served soon after.
A total of 17 subjects at the location were detained, and eight of those subjects were found to have outstanding warrants and were subsequently arrested.
Bahamon-Hernandez was arrested on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, with a bail amount of $50,000. Perez was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle with an additional charge of grand theft auto, with a bail amount of $100,000.
All 10 subjects arrested during this investigation were booked into West Valley Detention Center.
