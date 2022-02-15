An investigation is being conducted after the rough arrest of a teenage girl by a Rialto Police Department officer during a recent incident.
Part of the incident was recorded by a bystander and was posted to social media platforms, resulting in residents issuing many negative comments of the officer's actions.
On Feb. 15, Rialto Police Chief Mark Kling issued a statement about the incident, which took place on Feb. 11 at about 4:08 p.m. in the area of Linden and Pinedale avenues in Rialto. The statement included an apology by Kling to the girl's family in regard to the "unfortunate circumstances," saying the department "fell short" during this encounter.
The 16-year-old juvenile was stopped for riding an illegal street pocket bike and traveling at an unsafe speed on a residential street, police said.
During the investigation, the juvenile refused to identify herself, including where she lived, and provided false information about her age, police said.
Because officers could not prove her identity, or release the juvenile to her parents with a citation to appear in juvenile court, she was arrested.
“I have personally viewed officer body worn camera footage and although the video depicts the juvenile resisting officers, we are investigating the officer’s decision to trip the juvenile to the ground and later placing his hand on the juvenile’s throat during the arrest," Kling said.
"After preliminary review of the incident, I have requested an independent investigation by the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations to determine if the officer’s use of force options were lawful. I have also ordered an internal affairs investigation into the officer’s actions. Our investigation will determine if department policies, rules or procedures were violated. Per department directives, confirmed violations of policy will lead to disciplinary action."
The officer, whose identity is being withheld due to the ongoing investigations, has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is appropriate under these circumstances, Kling said.
Kling said the juvenile was released from a detention center and reunited with her family on Feb. 15. The department’s Internal Affairs Bureau has spoken to the girl's family members regarding the incident and heard their concerns, police said.
“We apologize to the juvenile’s family regarding these unfortunate circumstances," Kling said. "At a time when our police department strives to build community relationships, we certainly fell short in this encounter. We look forward to building rapport with this family now and in the future.”
