Deputies launched an investigation after finding an unresponsive woman in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 13, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 11:04 p.m., deputies located the woman, later identified as 39-year-old Elise Enrico, lying in the street near the intersection of Konocti Street and Avenida Leon. The Rancho Cucamonga Fire Department and American Medical Response also arrived and transported Enrico to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.
During the investigation, deputies discovered a dark colored sedan with tinted windows was seen in the area near the time of the incident. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff's Station at (909) 477-2800. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
