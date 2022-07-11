Investigators are searching for a suspect in a homicide which occurred in San Bernardino on July 9, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 3:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched for a welfare check in the 24700 block of Monterey Avenue. Deputies arrived and located Martin Murillo unresponsive in the street, suffering from an injury to his abdomen. Murillo, a 53-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
A suspect has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Bryan Sprague, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
