Traffic investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit and run collision in Ontario on May 19.
At 1:29 p.m., a white sedan and a white semi-truck were involved in a collision in the intersection of Airport Drive and East Terminal Way, according to the Ontario Police Department.
After the collision, the white semi-tuck continued to head west on Airport Drive and fled the scene.
The suspect vehicle is a white semi-truck, with a sleeper cab, towing a white 53-foot semi-trailer. The trailer should be missing the rear metal guard.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Ontario Police Department at (909) 986-6711 or Officer Eliseo Guerrero at (909) 408-1739. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or on-line at www.wetip.com.
