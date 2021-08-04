Traffic investigators are seeking the public’s help in identifying the driver who was involved in a fatal hit and run collision in Ontario on Aug. 2.
At about 11 p.m., a male bicyclist was struck by a motorist in the area of Mission Boulevard and Cucamonga Avenue, the Ontario Police Department said. The bicyclist was pronounced deceased on scene at 11:14 p.m.
The suspect vehicle should have collision damage to the front of the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call the Ontario P.D. at (909) 986-6711 or Officer Eliseo Guerrero at (909) 408-1739.
Information can also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
