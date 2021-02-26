A teenager allegedly shot a man to death because of jealous anger, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The drive-by shooting took place on Feb. 24, when officers responded to the 1000 block of North Wall Avenue at about 10:48 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the area.
Officers arrived and located the victim, Clarence Wimbish, down in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Wimbish, a 41-year-old Colton resident, was transported to an area hospital but did not survive his injuries. A person who was with Wimbush, Nolan Noriega, was not injured during the incident.
Investigators learned both victims were walking together in the roadway when they were confronted by the driver of a black sedan who opened fire on them. The suspect vehicle fled the scene.
Then on Feb. 25, Gilbert Ruiz, an 18-year-old San Bernardino resident, was positively identified as the alleged shooter in the case. Supporting evidence was located at his residence in San Bernardino, including the vehicle used in the commission of the crime, police said.
The motive for the shooting appears to be jealousy. It was reported Ruiz was upset at the way the two victims were looking at his girlfriend while inside a liquor store several blocks away from the crime scene, police said.
Ruiz was booked into West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge, and his bail was set at $1 million.
