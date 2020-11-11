Back in 2014, then-Vice President Joe Biden came to the Inland Empire for a rally to get Democratic voters excited.
He spoke in front of a cheering audience at Colton High School in support of Pete Aguilar, who would then go on to win his race for the 31st District seat in the House of Representatives.
Biden didn't visit the local area during his run for the presidency this year, but it is clear that Democrats have remained very enthused about him.
Biden is now the president-elect after winning in the Electoral College this past week, and San Bernardino County voters backed him strongly, according to results released by the county's Registrar of Voters.
As of Nov. 10, Biden had 367,354 votes in San Bernardino County (54.34 percent of the total). President Trump had 294,786 votes (43.61 percent).
Biden's performance is further proof that the county is now leaning more to the Democratic side after being a Republican stronghold for many years previously.
Overall in the nation, Biden received 76,997,481 votes (50.8 percent) to Trump's 71,926,263 votes (47.5 percent) as of Nov. 10, according to the Associated Press.
More votes remain to be counted, and Biden was expected to widen his lead in the popular vote total.
Biden won the Electoral College with 290 votes so far, surpassing the 270 needed to become president, the Associated Press said, even though Trump has so far refused to concede.
