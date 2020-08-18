A juvenile human trafficking victim was rescued and a suspected pimp was arrested on Aug. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 8 p.m., members of the San Bernardino Police Department's Vice Team conducted follow-up investigations on the case, which led officers to the cities of Long Beach and Compton. The suspect, Dontay Butler, 30, was located and arrested at a motel in Compton.
Officers were able to identify the motel rooms associated with the suspect and located the juvenile victim, who was rescued from that environment and safely released to San Bernardino County field representatives for their resources.
Butler was transported to a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Detention Center, where he was booked for felony violations of pimping and pandering. He was being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
