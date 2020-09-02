A juvenile victim was rescued and a suspect was arrested for human trafficking of a minor on Aug. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 4 p.m., patrol officers contacted the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team regarding a possible human trafficking case. Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Trevon Tonydeson Barre.
Barre was located and arrested, and a juvenile victim was with the suspect at the time of his arrest.
The suspect was transported to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked for felony violations of pimping and pandering, police said. Barre is currently being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
The underage victim was rescued from that environment and released to county representatives for resources.
Community involvement plays an integral part in the fight against human trafficking and law enforcement appreciates and encourages the assistance and information provided by the public, the San Bernardino P.D. said. Anyone wishing to report activities or concerns related to human trafficking to the San Bernardino P.D.'s Vice Team can do so directly by calling (909) 384-5667 or by email vice@sbcity.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME or leave the information on www.wetip.com.
