A juvenile was arrested for allegedly committing an assault with a firearm in the drive-thru of a restaurant in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The Rialto Communications Center received a call for service from a witness who saw the suspect brandish the firearm at a victim at Chick-fil-A, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 12.
Officers responded to the location and spoke to the witness, who was able to provide a license plate number of the suspect vehicle.
Upon further investigation, officers located the suspect, who was in possession of a 9mm ghost gun. The suspect was arrested on charges of possession of a loaded/unregistered firearm as well as brandishing a firearm.
Police said the investigation benefited from the fact that Chick-fil-A is registered through Fusus, a program which allows the Rialto P.D. to have quick real time access to the video surveillance cameras of the business. The contents of the video surveillance footage provided officers with the criminal elements needed to book the suspect for an additional felony charge of assault with a firearm, police said.
