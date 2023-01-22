A man was arrested on charges of DUI and felony hit and run after his vehicle crashed into a gas station in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Jan. 21 at about 10:08 p.m., deputies from the Central Station responded to the Chevron gas station on Wagon Train Road for a shots fired call.
When deputies arrived at the location, they learned the driver of a 2021 Ford Explorer drove his vehicle into the front of the business, struck a juvenile victim who stood inside, and fled the scene in his vehicle. The victim sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
As the suspect fled, an unknown person who was at the location fired gun shots at the vehicle.
During an area check, deputies located the suspect vehicle on the northbound shoulder of the Interstate 15 freeway and identified Kevin Williams, a 33-year-old Victorville resident, as the suspect in this case.
Williams displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol, the Sheriff's Department said.
The person who shot at the suspect also left the scene and his identity is unknown.
Williams was booked at the Central Detention Center and was being held on $40,000 bail.
Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy T. Mayberry at the Central Station at (909) 387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.