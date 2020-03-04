A juvenile was shot to death and two other people were injured during an incident in Rialto, according to a report issued by the Rialto Police Department on March 4.
Police said in a Facebook post that an altercation between juveniles resulted in a shooting at Sycamore and Randall avenues.
One juvenile victim was found deceased at the scene and a second juvenile victim was shot and was expected to survive. An uninvolved female was also shot and was expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
"This appears to be an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community," the Rialto P.D. said.
No additional information was immediately available.
