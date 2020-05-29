A juvenile was struck and injured in a shooting on the Interstate 15 Freeway on May 29, according to the California Highway Patrol.
At about 12:49 p.m., the car-to-car shooting occurred on I-15 southbound, north of Kenwood Avenue in the Cajon Pass.
The victim told the CHP that an unknown suspect fired an unknown number of rounds at the victim's Toyota Camry. One of the rounds struck a juvenile seating in the right rear of the Camry. The driver of the Camry was unable to obtain further information regarding the suspect or the suspect vehicle.
The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer G. Lomenick at the San Bernardino CHP Area Office at (909) 383-4247.
