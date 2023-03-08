Six years after a teenager was murdered in Rialto, the suspect in the case was sentenced to 48 years and four months in state prison, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The incident occurred on Feb. 4, 2017, when the Rialto P.D.’s Communications Center received several calls for service regarding a car-to-car shooting in the area of Willow Avenue and Etiwanda Avenue. The victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times as it fled southbound on Willow onto Foothill Boulevard, attempting to avoid the suspect vehicle.
Officers ultimately responded to the area of Rialto Avenue and Willow Avenue, where they discovered a 15-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and identified the suspect as 20-year-old Fernando Montes Palomera, a resident of Rialto. For several weeks, detectives worked around the clock to try to find Palomera, who was actively avoiding police following the incident.
On March 17, 2017, Palomera was located while hiding in a residence in Adelanto. When officers attempted to detain Palomera, he attempted to flee the residence on foot, armed with a handgun. With the assistance of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Palomera was pursued and taken into custody without incident.
On Feb. 23 of this year, after years of continued collaboration between the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office and the Rialto P.D., this case came to its conclusion with Palomera’s sentencing.
