A knife-wielding man was arrested after leading deputies on a wild, high-speed chase through city streets in Highland and San Bernardino on March 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 1:30 p.m., deputies from the Highland Police Department responded to a residence in the 7500 block of Alta Vista Road after receiving a 911 emergency call from the residence.
The caller reported there was a man, identified as 56-year-old James Dy, armed with a butcher knife at the location allegedly threatening to cause harm to another family member.
Several deputies responded to the residence, but they learned the suspect had left the location armed with the knife in the family's car before the first deputy arrived. A description of the car was broadcast to the responding deputies.
A sergeant responding to the location spotted Dy driving on Greenspot Road near Boulder Avenue. When deputies tried to stop him, he ignored their attempt and a vehicle pursuit began.
Dy drove his vehicle at high speeds on city streets in Highland and San Bernardino. He showed a reckless disregard for the safety of others, the Sheriff's Department said. He was agitated and could be seen waving the butcher knife during the chase.
Deputies from the Sheriff's Aviation Division assisted the patrol deputies during the vehicle pursuit. The helicopter crew coordinated with the ground units during the pursuit to clear streets and main intersections along the route.
The Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT maneuver) was used in the area of 4th Street and D Street to end the chase.
Dy barricaded himself inside the car for about 20 minutes, but then surrendered after deputies talked him out of the vehicle. He was arrested on charges of criminal threats and evading a peace officer and was taken into custody without further incident.
Dy was booked at West Valley Detention Center. He was scheduled to appear in Superior Court on March 24 to be arraigned on the criminal charges against him.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highland Police / Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
