A knife-wielding man was shot and killed by San Bernardino Police Department officers during an incident on Dec. 28, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a news release.
The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m. in the 100 block of East 4th Street.
This is the account provided by police:
Fully uniformed San Bernardino Police officers were dispatched to an unknown disturbance. The caller was hysterical and said that her son was hitting her daughter-in-law repeatedly before screaming for help and disconnecting. The caller called back a few minutes later and explained that her son had attacked multiple people at the residence. She warned the dispatcher that he was armed with a large knife and had just injected methamphetamine. She went on to say he had told her that the SWAT team better come because he wasn’t going (to jail) and was going to die today.
As the first officers arrived, they saw a subject matching the suspect’s description, later identified as Warren Marriman, run into the residence. Numerous family members were standing at the front of the home, flagging officers down and yelling that Marriman had a knife.
While approaching the residence, officers witnessed Marriman look out a window while holding a knife. Officers identified themselves at the front door, observed Marriman armed with a knife, and ordered him to drop it. Instead, Marriman ran through the house and out the back door, still armed. Once outside, he attempted to run back in the direction of his family members while still armed with the knife; however, additional officers arrived on scene, blocked his path, and gave orders to drop the knife.
Marriman stopped running once he saw officers in front and behind him. He looked at both and then allegedly charged toward the officers and his family with the knife securely in his hands, ignoring the officer’s commands to stop and drop the weapon. As Marriman charged toward officers, two officers discharged their weapons, striking Marriman. Marriman was hit and fell to the ground while clutching the knife against his chest. Officers immediately rendered medical aid, and Marriman was transported to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the criminal investigation is asked to contact Detective Hernandez at (909) 384-5620.
