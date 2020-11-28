A knife-wielding man was shot to death by San Bernardino Police Department officers on Nov. 27, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
The incident began when family members called 9-1-1 from their residence and reported Nicolas Segura, 27, was at the location, possibly under the influence of methamphetamine and creating a large disturbance.
It was reported Segura was armed with a knife and was threatening to stab family members at the residence. Multiple relatives called the police due to the episode and told officers they were locking themselves in the bedrooms because they were afraid of Segura.
Uniformed officers arrived in the 2300 block of W. Adams Street a short time later and found Segura in the driveway still armed with the knife. Officers communicated with Segura and attempted to deescalate the situation, police said.
Segura allegedly refused to comply with all commands given by the officers, and he allegedly charged at the officers while armed with the knife. An officer-involved shooting occurred at that time.
Officers detained Segura and summoned for medical assistance. Segura was taken to a local area hospital for gunshot wounds, but did not survive his injuries.
No one else was injured as a result of this incident. A large kitchen knife was recovered at the scene and collected as evidence.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Flesher at (909) 384-5655 / flesher_wi@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
