A robbery suspect who was wielding a large knife was arrested in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 10:48 a.m., a robbery occurred at the Little Caesars restaurant located at 525 W. Highland Avenue. During the robbery, the suspect jumped the counter, produced a large knife, and demanded money from the employee. After the suspect fled, the employee called the police to report what had occurred and provided a detailed description of the suspect.
Officers arrived within minutes and began searching the area for the suspect. A person matching the description was located not far from the business, and when officers attempted to contact him he fled on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, the suspect was caught and found to be in possession of a knife, currency, and distinctive items belonging to the business.
The suspect was positively identified by the victim and admitted to committing the robbery during questioning, police said.
