A 55-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man, who is a police officer with the Los Angeles Police Department, was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon during an incident in Upland, according to the Upland Police Department.
On June 21 at 2:20 p.m., Upland officers responded to a bar on the 1600 block of N. Mountain Avenue to investigate an assault.
The suspect, who was off duty at the time, allegedly attempted to stab a male victim in the restroom and then fled the scene, the Upland P.D. said in a Facebook post.
The victim and another witness followed the suspect until the Upland officers arrived. The victim sustained a minor laceration and was treated at the scene.
Contreras was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
The LAPD was notified and is conducting a separate Internal Affairs investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.