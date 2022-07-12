A large drug bust took place in San Bernardino, according to a Facebook post on July 11 by the San Bernardino Police Department.
During an investigation into the transportation of large quantities of methamphetamine into the city of San Bernardino, narcotics officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and found the driver to be unlicensed.
During a search of the car, officers located 20 pounds of methamphetamine and then wrote a search warrant for a residence.
During the service of the warrant, they found an additional 55 pounds of meth, 6 kilos of cocaine HCL, 3 kilos of fentanyl, and a large amount of cash, police said.
