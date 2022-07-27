A person was arrested after a large illegal marijuana grow was found at a residence in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.
Officers had originally responded to the residence for an unrelated call, and during the investigation, the marijuana grow was discovered, the Colton P.D. said in a Facebook post on July 26.
Detectives followed up and executed a search warrant at the residence.
Approximately 300 pounds of marijuana were eradicated and the home resident was arrested and booked into San Bernardino County Jail.
