A law enforcement officer and girls' softball coach was arrested for allegedly sexually molesting a 16-year-old girl in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Aug. 27, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Crimes Against Children (CAC) Detail, conducted an investigation regarding Antonio Heriberto Galindo, a 41-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident.
It was later determined Galindo was a law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles area. Galindo also coached girls’ softball teams.
On Aug. 28 at the conclusion of the investigation, Galindo was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center on charges of contacting a minor with intent for sex, oral copulation with a person under 18, and sexual penetration against the victim’s will by force, violence, duress, menace, or fear.
Galindo is being held with a bail of $100,000.
Investigators believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone who may have been victimized by Galindo or anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Crimes Against Children Detail. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
