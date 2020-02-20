State Sen. Connie M. Leyva (D-Chino) and Sen. Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) have introduced the FLASH (Forbid Lewd Activity and Sexual Harassment) Act, which would establish legal protections for technology users when they receive unsolicited sexually explicit images and videos -- also known as "cyber flashing."
Sponsored by Bumble -- a woman-first, global social networking app founded and helmed by Whitney Wolfe Herd -- SB 1182 would create an infraction, punishable by $500 for the first offense and $1,000 for each subsequent offense, for an individual who knowingly transmits unsolicited lewd or sexually explicit material by electronic means.
“It is unacceptable that any person would ever be sent a sexually explicit picture or video without their consent. SB 1182 will finally hold these perpetrators accountable,” Leyva said. “Cyber flashing -- which primarily affects women -- is a modern form of sexual harassment, and we have to put a stop to this inexcusable and offensive behavior. When over half of all young women have received unwanted explicit pictures and videos, it is clear that this problem has reached epidemic levels. I look forward to fighting alongside Bumble and our bill coauthors to protect Californians from this outrageous behavior.”
According to the Pew Research Center, 53 percent of young American women and 37 percent of young American men have been sent unsolicited explicit material while online. This behavior occurs via social media, dating platforms, text messages and email. In some cases, unsolicited sexually explicit material is "AirDropped" in public spaces to unsuspecting recipients.
