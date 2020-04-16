Local 211 hotlines have been serving people in need for many years, and now these hotlines have become increasingly vital during the coronavirus crisis.
Gov. Gavin Newsom praised the 211 system while also announcing a new statewide hotline (833-544-2374) as part of his campaign, “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In."
The campaign aims to battle food insecurity as well as social isolation, focusing on individuals who may be affected in greater numbers: community members over the age of 65.
“Our 211 system is an incredible system in the state of California that connects people to real services, in real time,” Newsom noted in a press conference last month. “So if a loved one or a neighbor or a stranger is in need and they need something more than just nice words and just a check-in, but needs specific services, we partner now with 211 to provide those services at the local level all throughout the state of California."
Local 211 lines, such as 211 Community Connect Riverside County and 211 San Bernardino County, have seen a large increase in calls since the COVID-19 situation began and more so since the announcement of the partnership on “Stay Home. Save Lives. Check In."
“We are pleased to take on such a crucial role for our communities in this unsure time," said Lisa Wright, CEO of United Way of the Inland Valleys. "Our team is able to be a point of contact to those in distress, as they have been for many in times of need, to provide resources to aid with the challenges facing individuals and families at this time. We have repositioned several of our departments to ensure that the needs of our community members are met."
Since March 9, the 211 centers serving San Bernardino and Riverside counties have:
• Received 22,532 calls.
• Hosted 26,629 people visiting their web sites.
“The greatest need we have received calls regarding has been for housing assistance. The need has been heavily related to motel vouchers and shelters,” Wright said. “The requests for assistance with food have increased by up to 400 percent and the following greatest need is for general information on the COVID-19 situation, including test availability and financial support.
"The 211 Teams have stepped up to the challenge. We are working every day to live united for our communities and we know we will get through it together.”
