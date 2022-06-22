A bill authored by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-52nd District) that was designed to combat the recent wave of statewide group “smash and grab” robberies was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom on June 20.
This legislation codifies People v. Bailey, which determined that individual acts of theft can be accumulated and prosecuted as a felony if motivated by one intention, one general impulse, and one plan, passing the threshold for grand theft.
“I want to thank my Assembly and Senate colleagues, as well as Gov. Newsom, for their support of this measure. Current law provided that an individual who steals less than $950 may be charged with only petty theft. AB 2356 now ensures that these coordinated patterns of theft will be charged appropriately,” said Rodriguez.
Coordinated crimes or “smash and grab” robberies often involve violence, trespassing, and high-value theft. Some of these types of crimes have been reported in various cities in California, including Fontana.
Now, AB 2356 will act as a deterrence for these crimes, easing retailers’ concerns about the safety of their customers and employees, Rodriguez said.
“Protecting business owners from immense loss amounting to thousands of dollars is a priority of mine, especially those small businesses who have already faced an uphill battle following the pandemic. Ensuring that perpetrators hurting these businesses are charged to reflect the nature of their crime is one way to help prevent these incidents from continuing,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is chair of the Assembly Committee on Emergency Management. His district included the cities of Chino, Montclair, Ontario, Pomona, and a portion of unincorporated Fontana prior to recent redistricting.
