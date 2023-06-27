A student in the Etiwanda School District was named one of the finalists in the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge.
Ishaan Iyer, an 11-year-old student at Perdew Elementary School in Rancho Cucamonga, was one of 10 students honored in the prestigious nationwide competition.
As the nation’s premier middle school science competition, the annual 3M Young Scientist Challenge invites students in grades 5-8 to compete for an exclusive mentorship with a 3M scientist, a $25,000 grand prize, and the chance to earn the title of “America’s Top Young Scientist.”
Iyer and the other finalists identified an everyday problem in their community or the world and submitted a one- to two-minute video communicating the science behind their solution. An esteemed and diverse group of judges, including 3M scientists and leaders in education from across the country, evaluated entries based on creativity, scientific knowledge, and communication effectiveness.
Iyer had an idea to create a cost-effective Braille device that encodes the English alphabet into Braille language and converts it into a tactile Braille cell.
“I entered the 3M Young Scientist Challenge because I am passionate about science and technology, and I believe that the competition provides an excellent opportunity for me to showcase my skills and ideas in these areas,” he said. “Additionally, I am excited about the opportunity to work with 3M’s talented scientists and engineers, as well as the potential to win the grand prize and further my education and career in the field of science.”
The national competition event will take place in October at the 3M Innovation Center in Minneapolis.
“For 16 years, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge has exemplified our belief in harnessing the power of people, ideas, and science to reimagine what’s possible. The remarkable young innovators of this competition share our determination to help shape a brighter future.” said John Banovetz, 3M executive vice president, chief technology officer and environmental responsibility. “By asking students to think creatively and apply the power of science to everyday problems, incredible solutions and leaders arise.”
“What a delight it is to see these incredible young innovators recognized for their hard work. The 2023 finalists showcase the power of innovation with projects spanning an array of fascinating scientific topics like artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. We cannot wait to see your ideas come to life!” said Amy Nakamoto, general manager of social impact at Discovery Education.
