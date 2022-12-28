A Loma Linda man was arrested on a charge of possession of a loaded firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Dec. 24 at about 12:44 p.m., Deputy Yates conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Barton Road and Terrace Avenue in Grand Terrace for vehicle code violations. The driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and a loaded polymer 80 handgun (ghost gun) was recovered from the vehicle.
The driver, Christopher Mautalen, 48, was transported to the Central Detention Center, where he was being held on a $50,000 bond.
