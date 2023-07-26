A 32-year-old Loma Linda man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On July 25 at about 10:02 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 25500 block of Redlands Boulevard and located the victim, Joice Taroreh, 45, inside the residence suffering from stab wounds. Taroreh was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded and assumed the investigation. It was discovered Taroreh had allegedly been stabbed by her boyfriend, Andres Torres. Torres was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Michelle Del Rio, Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 890-4904. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
