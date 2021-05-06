May 5 was a great day for Loma Linda University Medical Center in the fight against the coronavirus.
It marked the first time since March of 2020 that the medical center was treating zero COVID-19 patients.
"This is a historic day, accentuated by the tireless commitment of our caregivers and the support of our community," the hospital said in a Facebook post.
At the peak of the pandemic, Loma Linda was treating more than 200 patients with COVID-19.
"Today, treating zero for the virus feels like a miracle," the medical center said.
The number of coronavirus cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in San Bernardino County has declined drastically in recent months after a huge surge in November and December.
As of May 5, the county had a total of 296,324 cases (67 more than the previous day) and 4,463 deaths, the county's Health Department website said. A projected total of 290,873 cases had been resolved.
