Luther Snoke was appointed CEO of San Bernardino County on Sept. 12.
Snoke, who had been filling in as interim CEO for the past month following the resignation of Leonard X. Hernandez, was approved in a 5-0 vote by the Board of Supervisors.
Snoke, whose career with the county began in 2013, previously was the county’s chief operating officer.
“I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for giving me the honor of serving in this position,” said Snoke. “I will focus on supporting the implementation of board policies as well as working collaboratively with our departments to deliver quality public service to our residents.”
Supervisor Jesse Armendarez, whose 2nd District includes Fontana, said Snoke is a good choice for the position.
“Luther brings a wealth of experience and proven track record of leadership,” Armendarez said. “Luther Snoke and I share the same values and commitment to public service, improving our communities, and a vision that aligns with our county’s goals. I am confident that as our new CEO, Luther will prioritize addressing pressing issues such as safer neighborhoods, homelessness, and mental health, which I have made a priority in my time as County Supervisor.”
“Throughout his time with the county, Luther has effectively managed department operations, which has translated to maximum efficiency and quality public service,” said 3rd District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “Given his proven track record of quality leadership, I’m very confident in his ability to continue expanding and improving the services we provide to our residents.”
