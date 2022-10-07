Officers responding to a report of a fight ended up arresting a mail theft suspect in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department.
The officers were dispatched to the 200 block of W. Foothill Boulevard after receiving information about a fight between two males, one being armed with a knife, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 7.
During the investigation, a man identified as 38-year-old Marc Sanchez, a resident of Rialto, was contacted and found to allegedly have several burglary tools in his possession, including a window punch and a “lock pick gun.” Sanchez was determined not to be involved in the original call for service; however, he was arrested for having the burglary tools, police said.
A search of Sanchez’s backpack revealed he was in possession of numerous documents and mail which were addressed to several subjects in Rialto. The owners of the documents were contacted and their property was returned. They all denied knowing Sanchez or giving him permission to be in possession of their information.
Sanchez was booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges of possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools. His bail amount was $25,000.
