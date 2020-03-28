A male teenager was shot to death and a female suffered critical injuries during an incident in San Bernardino on Mach 28, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to 5280 N. Little Mountain Drive at about 5:59 a.m. regarding a check the welfare call.
When officers arrived, they found Justin Davis, 19, and a female suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene. The female was transported to a local hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and are not looking for any outstanding suspects.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Campos at (909) 384-5619 /
campos_er@sbcity.org or Sergeant Tello at (909) 384-5613 / tello_al@sbcity.org.
