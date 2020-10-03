A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting two boys, ages 8 and 7, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On Sept. 25, investigators from the Central Patrol Station were notified of sexual abuse allegations committed against two juvenile victims who live in the county area of San Bernardino. The suspect was identified as Antwun Jackson, a resident of Lancaster.
The victims alleged Jackson sexually molested them multiple times in their home. Through the course of the investigation, investigators collected evidence which corroborated the crimes occurred, the Sheriff's Department said.
Jackson was charged with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14. Jackson is currently housed at West Valley Detention Center.
Investigators are releasing Jackson’s booking photograph because they believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Varela at Central Sheriff’s Patrol Station at (909) 387-3500. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.