A 19-year-old man has been arrested on a murder charge in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
On Feb. 16 at about 9 p.m., police received 911 calls regarding a shooting. Patrol officers were dispatched to Community Hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been dropped off by a private vehicle. The victim was treated by medical staff, but he succumbed to his injuries.
Homicide detectives responded and conducted an investigation. They located the crime scene in the 700 block of North K Street. As the investigation continued, detectives were also able to identify the suspect vehicle.
On Feb. 22, investigators conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and arrested Walter Roman Ramirez, a San Bernardino resident. Inside the vehicle, investigators located the handgun allegedly used in the murder. Ramirez was booked into a local jail facility.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org (909)384-5613.
