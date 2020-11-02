A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 14-year-old girl, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to a residence in San Bernardino to investigate a report of a missing teenager on Nov. 1. Early that day, the juvenile’s parents discovered the teenager was not at the residence and contacted the police for assistance.
The missing girl was located in another city with a man known as Paulino Villalba. Villalba is known by the family and the juvenile willingly left her residence with him, police said.
An extensive investigation was conducted, and detectives learned Villalba had allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the juvenile numerous times over the past several months.
During an interview with detectives, Villalba confessed to engaging in sexual acts with the juvenile, police said.
Additional supporting evidence was obtained in the case and Villalba also acknowledged receiving and possessing child pornography, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
Villalba was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Central Detention Center on various felony charges.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and are requesting the public’s help with any additional information.
Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Montez at (909) 384-5762 montez_ti@sbcity.org or Sergeant King at (909) 384-5659 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
