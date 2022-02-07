A 49-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Feb. 4, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At 10:24 a.m., police received a 911 call from a citizen regarding a shooting at 1700 N. Fairfax Drive with a subject laying on the ground.
Patrol officers were dispatched with San Bernardino County Fire and found Emmett Marcus Stokes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Detectives are attempting to identify a suspect and motive for the shooting and are asking for assistance from the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Alvarez at alvarez_jo@sbcity.org / (909) 388-4935 or Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
