A 64-year-old man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Oct. 2, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of North Mayfield Avenue just after 12:35 a.m. and found the victim in his vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
He was identified as Charles Barnett, a resident of San Bernardino.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Sims at (909) 384-5665 / sims_da@sbcity.org or Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 384-5613 / campos_er@sbcity.org.
