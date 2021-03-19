A 69-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 14, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 13, Deputy M. Solano, from the Sheriff's Central Station, began an investigation into a lewd act on a child case and identified George Holcomb as the suspect.
In Loma Linda, Solano discovered evidence that the crime of oral copulation to a minor, under the age of 14 years old, as well as other crimes were allegedly committed by Holcomb.
On March 14, personnel from the Sheriff’s Central Station served a search warrant at a home on French Trotter Drive in Eastvale. Holcomb was interviewed regarding this investigation, and at the conclusion he was taken into custody.
Holcomb was booked at Central Detention Center on charges of oral copulation to a minor under 14, showing or sending harmful material to seduce a minor, and possession of obscene matter depicting a minor in a sexual manner. He will be held on $250,000 bail.
