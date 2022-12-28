A 72-year-old man who took photos for schools was arrested on child sexual abuse charges in Ontario, according to the Ontario Police Department.
Back on May 23, police investigated Philbert Hernandez as the named suspect in several child molestation cases that allegedly occurred at multiple residences in Ontario. This initial investigation led to the identification of additional victims and incidents which allegedly spanned several decades, police said.
At the time of the alleged assaults, Hernandez was employed as a photographer for numerous photography firms across Southern California. These firms were contacted by schools throughout his years of employment and he was the assigned photographer.
Detectives obtained a felony arrest warrant for Hernandez, who was detained without incident on Dec. 27 and was taken to West Valley Detention Center.
