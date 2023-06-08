A man accidentally drove over a woman who was underneath his car, according to the Redlands Police Department.
An employee leaving work shortly after 1:30 a.m. on June 4 failed to see the highly intoxicated woman who was passed out under his vehicle in a parking lot in the 400 block of Orange Street in Redlands.
As the man put his vehicle in reverse, he noticed the vehicle lift and stopped it. He found the victim under his car and drove forward.
She was transported to a hospital with a possible broken shoulder and wrist.
