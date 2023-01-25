A man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a deputy and tried to take his firearm during an incident in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Jan. 19 at about 1:53 p.m., Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call for service regarding an individual who was panhandling. Deputies responded to the area and found the male subject, Alexandre Bond, a 35-year-old Rialto resident, in front of a business in the 7200 block of Day Creek Boulevard.
During a records check, deputies discovered Bond had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest. As they attempted to arrest Bond, he allegedly resisted and physically assaulted one of the deputies. A fight ensued, and Bond allegedly grabbed the deputy’s gun, in its holster, during the altercation. The deputy was able to maintain his firearm and handcuff Bond.
Bond was transported to a local hospital for observation. Once cleared, Bond was escorted by deputies from the hospital, where he continued to be combative, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Bond was transported to West Valley Detention Center, where he was booked for the above charges and is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.
