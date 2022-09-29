A 50-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman and barricaded himself inside a vehicle in Ontario for three hours was taken into custody, according to the Ontario Police Department.
On Sept. 28 at 1:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 900 North block of Humboldt Avenue.
Upon arriving, officers located the suspect, later identified as Allen Kao, inside a parked vehicle. Kao was armed with a knife and was uncooperative with officers. Kao claimed he had killed a female victim.
Officers located an unresponsive woman inside the home. She was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and was later pronounced deceased. The victim’s information is not available at this time, pending the coroner’s notification to next of kin.
Kao remained barricaded inside the vehicle while police negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation. At about 4:25 p.m., officers successfully removed Kao from the vehicle and took him into custody, police said. He was treated for numerous self-inflicted knife wounds and transported to a local hospital. Once medically cleared, Kao will be booked into West Valley Detention Center on a murder charge.
Investigators are asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact Detective Ryan Ronveaux at (909) 395-1748. Information can also be reported anonymously by calling We-Tip at (800) 78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com.
