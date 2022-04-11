A man allegedly stabbed a 62-year-old woman to death and then used the murder weapon to harm himself, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 10, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to the 3100 block of Otto Street for a reported stabbing.
When deputies arrived, they located the suspect, Rito Hernandez, 33, in front of the residence suffering from self-inflicted knife wounds, the Sheriff's Department said.
Near the suspect, the deputies located the victim, Reynalda Madriz, who was also suffering from stab wounds.
It was learned Hernandez, who was known to the victim, had allegedly stabbed the victim before injuring himself. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced deceased.
Hernandez was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment and will be booked into custody, upon his release, on a murder charge.
