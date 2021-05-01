A San Bernardino man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
Police said the suspect, Tarik Warren, 39, provided care for his father, Stanley Warren, 73, at their residence.
On the evening of April 29, the two became involved in an argument. The suspect became angry with the victim and allegedly stabbed him multiple times. The victim did not survive the attack and was found deceased the following day. The suspect was located at the residence and he was arrested.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact Detective D. Sawyer at (909) 384-5630 / sawyer_do@sbcity.org or Sergeant J. King at (909) 384-5613 / king_ja@sbcity.org.
