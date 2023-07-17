A man allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at a hotel for being too loud, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 15 at about 11:25 p.m., Deputy J. Ayres and assisting deputies responded to the a hotel in the 25200 block of Redlands Boulevard in Loma Linda.
Deputies learned that while the victim was in her hotel room, James Hamilton, a 41-year-old resident of Texas, came to her door and complained she was too loud.
A few minutes later, Hamilton returned and again complained about the noise. Hamilton allegedly produced a handgun from his waistband, drew the back the hammer of the gun, then pointed it at the victim and threatened her.
Deputies detained Hamilton and during the service of a search warrant they recovered a Beretta PX4 handgun and a box of .40 caliber ammunition from his hotel room.
Hamilton was arrested on a charge of assault with a firearm on a person and was booked at Central Detention Center. He was being held on $115,000 bail.
