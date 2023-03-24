A man and his wife were arrested on March 22 on multiple felony counts of insurance fraud, assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment after the couple allegedly caused traffic collisions in an attempt to collect undeserved insurance payouts, authorities said.
Christopher Phelps, 40, of Yucaipa was previously arrested last month on similar charges. Additional charges were filed against Kimberly Phelps, 40, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
The California Department of Insurance began an investigation after the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department became aware of a YouTube channel where dashcam videos of traffic collisions and rage road incidents were posted. The investigation connected the channel to Christopher Phelps under the name “BLU3 GHO57.”
The channel had approximately 162 dashcam videos of vehicle collisions, attempted or near collisions, road rage incidents, and other content involving the couple. In multiple incidents, Christopher Phelps’ child is also in the vehicle.
The investigation discovered about 23 collisions documented on the channel which were linked to 17 insurance claims filed by Christopher Phelps and 42 videos related to road rage incidents and attempted collisions involving him. Several of the videos appeared to be intentional acts, the D.A.’s Office said.
The department’s investigation included numerous search warrants, collecting and reviewing hours of videos, and attempting to locate additional victims through videos posted to department social media accounts.
Last month, the department was contacted by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department after Christopher Phelps was involved in a suspicious collision, appearing to stop for no apparent reason and causing a truck pulling a trailer to rear-end his vehicle. Shortly after the collision, he posted to YouTube a rear-facing dashcam video of the moments leading up to the collision. Department detectives responded to the area of the collision in Yucaipa and canvased the area for surveillance video and witnesses, which led to the earlier arrest. Following that arrest he posted bail and was released.
Christopher Phelps has been charged with six felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, 11 felony counts of insurance fraud, and five felony counts of child endangerment.
Kimberly Phelps has been charged with two counts of felony child endangerment and one count of felony insurance fraud.
Christopher Phelps was previously charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and one felony count of causing a vehicle collision for the purpose of presenting a false claim following his arrest last month.
Christopher Phelps was booked at West Valley Detention Center and was being held on $500,000 bail. Kimberly Phelps was booked at Central Detention Center and was being held on $500,000 bail. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office is prosecuting this case.
Any additional victims or witnesses are encouraged to contact Detective Matthew Carter at (909) 919-2215 or matthew.carter@insurance.ca.gov.
