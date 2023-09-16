A man and woman allegedly broke into a person’s house in San Bernardino but then fell asleep while inside and were arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Sept. 15 at 7:18 a.m., Deputies Sean Smith and Roger Alfaro responded to the 600 block of W. 41st Street for a report of a residential burglary. The victim observed two subjects breaking into his residence on his surveillance camera and provided a description of the suspects.
When Smith and Alfaro arrived on the scene, the victim gave them a key to enter the residence. After going inside, the deputies observed Andre Eugene Maloy, 35, and Natasha Ann Segura, 44, sleeping.
Maloy and Segura were both apprehended at the scene.
The deputies reviewed the surveillance footage provided by the victim and observed Maloy and Segura casing the front of the residence prior to making entry. Maloy threw a rock through the front window of the residence, causing more than $400 in damage, and entered the residence along with Segura. The surveillance cameras were also disconnected and vandalized.
According to the victim, the damage caused to the window and surveillance cameras was about $1,000.
The suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, vandalism, and burglary. They were booked in at Central Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.