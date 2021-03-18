A man and woman allegedly stole a dog from a vehicle in Rancho Cucamonga and later attempted to extort money from the victim, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On March 14, deputies responded to vehicle burglary in a parking lot on Day Creek Boulevard. The victim reported she left her dog in the car while she went inside a store. When she returned to her car, the alarm was going off, the front driver’s side window was smashed, and her dog was gone. Deputies conducted an area check but did not locate any suspects.
The next day, the victim received a phone call from a female, later identified as Jennifer Lopez, a 21-year-old Mojave resident, who stated she bought the dog from someone in Riverside. Lopez threatened to keep the dog if the victim did not pay her $1,100 through an app. The victim refused to pay the money via an app but agreed to meet the next day in person to exchange the money for the dog. The victim notified police and the investigation continued.
On March 16, undercover deputies from the Victoria Gardens Substation observed a male suspect, later identified as Oscar Ochoa, a 30-year-old Mojave resident, standing on North Mainstreet holding a dog matching the description of the stolen dog. When the deputies approached Ochoa, he handed the dog over to the undercover deputy, apparently assuming she was the victim. Ochoa was detained for questioning.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned Ochoa arrived at the location in a red Ford-F150. Deputies observed the truck leaving the area and conducted a traffic stop.
Lopez was driving the truck with two small children in the vehicle who were not properly secured. Lopez and Ochoa were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of vehicle burglary, extortion, and child cruelty.
Deputies notified personnel from Child Protective Services, who took custody of the children, and the dog was returned to the victim.
Ochoa and Lopez were later released after posting a $35,000 bail bond.
