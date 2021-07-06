A man and woman were arrested after deputies allegedly found a weapon and ammunition in their vehicle following a routine traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On July 5 at about 3:49 a.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station observed a blue Chevy Tahoe, with no brake lights, traveling north on Carnelian Street near Base Line Road.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as Carlos Pacheco, a 57-year-old San Bernardino resident.
Deputies immediately observed a glass pipe near the steering wheel, two orange needle caps on the center console, and two hypodermic needles on the floorboard near the passenger seat, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies also contacted a passenger, identified as Claudia Bello, a 25-year-old San Bernardino resident, sitting in the back seat and detained them both.
Deputies searched Pacheco and allegedly found four miscellaneous bullets in his pocket. When they searched the vehicle, they also located a bullet on the driver’s seat, four loaded high capacity magazines, a short-barreled AR-15 with no serial number, and ammunition of various calibers.
Upon further investigation, deputies learned Pacheco is a convicted felon and was recently released on bail for an unrelated charge.
A records check on Bello revealed she had an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance while armed.
Both Pacheco and Bello were arrested and booked in at West Valley Detention Center, where they remained in custody on $50,000 bail each.
